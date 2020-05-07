Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison Monday hailed Gov. Tim Walz’s new Executive Order 20-50 that protects federal CARES Act and other state, local, and tribal stimulus payments from garnishment by debt collectors, a step that will help Minnesotans afford their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ellison proposed to Walz that Minnesota adopt this executive order, which the Attorney General’s Office is empowered to enforce.
“During the pandemic, our number-one job needs to be helping Minnesotans keep a roof over their heads and food on their table... and garnishing stimulus payments is at cross-purposes with that imperative,” Ellison said.
He said he proposed the order because of “the real threat that debt collectors could make that struggle even harder on Minnesotans... by garnishing payments that are supposed to help them afford their lives during the pandemic.”
He said the order will provide Minnesotans with a little more peace of mind “that they can afford their lives during this difficult time. This is exactly the kind of step that shows that we Minnesotans are all in this together.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27, provides up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child as economic impact payments. The CARES Act, however, does not explicitly exempt the economic impact payments from garnishment, as Social Security, disability, and veterans’ benefits already are.
On April 13, Ellison joined a bipartisan group of 24 other attorneys general in asking U.S. Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin to take immediate steps to protect CARES Act payments from garnishment by debt collectors.
With today’s executive order, Minnesota joins seven other states — California, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Washington — and the District of Columbia in protecting CARES Act and other state, local, and tribal COVID-19-related economic-support payments from garnishment by debt collectors.
Ellison asks any Minnesotan who is facing or being threatened with garnishment of their CARES Act or other economic-support payments, or who is subject to any newly-initiated garnishment during the peacetime emergency, to file a complaint online or call his office at (651) 296-3353 (Metro) or (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota.)