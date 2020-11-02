Emergency preparedness was underway Monday at Backus Community Center, as several response agencies came together to coordinate for a potential disaster on Rainy River.
"Operation Walleye" is a training event that for several years has been in the works to help local first responders and key stakeholders prepare for a potential hazardous materials incident in the Koochiching County and Rainy River region. The training is designed to target improvements in local first response organization including the fire department, law enforcement, EMS services along with city and county government.
In addition, officials from state and national agencies are included, as well as those from Canada.
“Operation Walleye will arm local response personnel with additional knowledge and skills to assist in protecting lives and property in the event of an emergency,” said county Emergency Management Coordinator Willi Kostiuk.
Representatives of multiple agencies met Monday – both in person and virtually – for a walk-through exercise of what Kostiuk said would be the first six hours of an incident.
“We're practicing a rail disaster,” Kostiuk said. “For the first several hours, (local agencies) are going to be on our own until additional resources are brought in... We have to contain the incident, set up incident command and I have to make sure everyone has the resources they need.”
Blain Johnson, of Paramount Planning, said bringing multiple groups together is key for successful incident response.
“We all plan and train individually, but then everyone comes together as a group and talks about their roles and how we can work together," he said. "Communication is key in these types of incidents.”
Robert Berg, State Fire Marshals office, agreed.
“There is a diverse group of people who will be affected in something like this,” he said. “They need to understand all the things that have to be done and how to work together in an organized fashion to get this under control.”
Being organized from the beginning will be key to incident control, Berg said, and Monday's training helps everyone to better understand what to expect of their agencies and others. Group members need to be mindful of their job in an incident and feel confident they know others are doing what they're supposed to be doing, too.
“We have a chain with all these links and we're only as good as the weakest link,” Berg said. “We're building a chain where everyone knows their responsibility and they know how to hang on... We need to have all aspects prepared.”
Getting prepared
Hazardous materials are transported across the rail bridge in Ranier at an “unprecedented rate,” according to information provided about Operation Walleye. Should an emergency event occur, effective and efficient response will be required to save lives, property and the environment.
Knowing this, Kostiuk sought a grant from the Department of Public Safety's Hazardous Railroad and Pipeline Account. The grant was awarded in 2019 to Koochiching County to provide training like what occurred Monday, as well as any in the future.
“In every exercise, we locate the gaps and build off of that,” he said.
Kostiuk said Monday's training event was designed to be a win-win for everyone involved.
“When we go in the field, everyone will understand what everyone else is able to do,” he said. “This event helps build confidence.”
The group will come back together in February for another table exercise and in June, there will be a mock event.
“The full scale exercise is planned for June 2021,” Kostiuk said. “That's where all this training comes together for one day. We'll actually respond to a rail incident set up in Ranier... The whole community needs to come together to have a good understanding of they're supposed to be doing.”