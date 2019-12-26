The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent phone scam hitting the area.
The phone scam involves callers identifying themselves as members of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims the recipient has missed court regarding jury duty or has a warrant out on them.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens not to respond in any way to these calls, and do not give out financial or personal information if they are unsure of the person or agency with whom they are talking with.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office does not request any payments or financial information by phone.