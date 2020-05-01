The COVID-19 outbreak is impacting the health and safety of millions of people across the United States and around the world, but for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, the coronavirus presents unique challenges. Families may be unable to visit those living with Alzheimer’s in long-term care facilities, and caregivers face new added stresses in their daily lives. That’s why the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter’s free programs and services are needed now more than ever.
During this time, the Association has moved all programs and services online and by phone to help those living with Alzheimer’s, and their families and caregivers, as well as the professionals in memory care facilities and health care settings. Through online community programs, telephone support groups, individual care consultations, a 24/7 Helpline available in 200 languages and a robust alz.org website, the Alzheimer’s Association is delivering vital information and support.
“There are 99,000 Minnesota’s living with Alzheimer’s and 257,000 caregivers who need our support,” said Heidi Haley-Franklin, Vice President of Programs, Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter. “From caregiving at home, to dealing with issues with family in long-term care facilities, we’re finding the community is looking to us for resources. As a result, our programs and services have been modified to be accessible to the people who need us most.”
Most likely, dementia does not increase risk for COVID-19, just like dementia does not increase risk for the flu. However, dementia-related behaviors, increased age and common health conditions that often accompany dementia may increase risk, and diseases like COVID-19 may worsen cognitive impairment due to dementia. Tips for dementia caregivers at home should follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But consider the following tips:
- For those with dementia, increased confusion is often the first symptom illness. If a caregiver notices increased confusion, contact a health care provider.
- Unless the person is having difficulty breathing or high fever, it’s recommended that caregivers call a health care provider instead of going directly to an emergency room.
- Written reminders of important hygienic practices can help. Consider placing signs in the bathroom and elsewhere to remind them to wash their hands. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be a quick alternative to hand-washing if the person with dementia can’t get to a sink or wash his/her hands easily.
- Ask a pharmacist or doctor about filling prescriptions for a greater number of days to reduce trips to the pharmacy.
- Create a back-up plan should the caregiver become ill.
For those with a family member in a long-term care facility:
- Ensure the facility has up-to-date emergency contact information and the information of another family member or friend as a backup.
- Find out about options to connect with a family member like telephone calls, video chats or even emails to check in.
- Ask about options to keep in touch with facility staff to get updates.
“If your family member’s residential facility has an incidence of COVID-19, there are no simple answers,” said Haley-Franklin. “Some things to consider are: understanding the facility’s quarantine procedures, the possibility of limiting the number of staff working with each resident, moving a person home or to another facility or hiring home care workers. Remember, all of these options come with their own risks, bur experts at our 24/7 Helpline can help.”
Current online/telephone courses cover a variety of topics such as:
- Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia
- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
- Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer's
- 10 Ways to Love your Brain
- Tips for Caregivers
Haley-Franklin stresses the importance of finding support during these difficult times. “In our support groups, we see a community of people dealing with the same issues when it comes to Alzheimer’s and dementia, and connecting with the community can be very comforting.”
The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline, 800.272.3900, is free, confidential and available in 200 languages. The trained and knowledgeable staff is ready to listen and help with local referrals, community programs, dementia-related education, crisis assistance and emotional support. The Association also provides additional guidance to families during the COVID-19 pandemic at alz.org/COVID19.