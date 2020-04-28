A Falls.MD official this week announced drive-up testing for immunity to COVID-19 is available at same-day appointments.
These are new blood tests for antibodies which prove a person was infected with COVID-19 previously and has recovered, according to a news release. Printed reports and doctors’ letters are available to share with employers or authorities as needed. This test is offered in conjunction with two commercial laboratories, Mayo Clinic and Sanford Health, at affordable cash prices. Anybody exposed to COVID-19 more than 10 days ago is eligible for the antibody blood test.
Additionally, lab tests for active COVID-19 infection continue to be available at Falls.MD. These tests involve swabbing the back of the mouth and nose. Anybody currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is eligible for the active infection test. Plenty of test kits are in-stock, the release said.
Drive-up service at Falls.MD minimizes the potential for disease transmission and cross-contamination. Patients park in the driveway out front of the office and stay seated in their cars. Falls.MD staff step outdoors to examine patients, collect specimens, provide any appropriate prescriptions, and handle paperwork. Drive-up service maximizes convenience and safety for everybody. Patients needn’t set foot inside Falls.MD. Appointments are required for drive-up service and usually are available the same day by calling 218-283-2444.
Falls.MD is a medical clinic in International Falls that opened in February 2018. The office is located on Highway 11-71 at the intersection with Shorewood Drive. Falls.MD offers a complete spectrum of medical services to people of all ages. Its board-certified physician, Dr. Eric F. Koperda, specializes in rural family medicine and obstetrics at affordable cash prices. Visit Falls.MD at www.falls.md.