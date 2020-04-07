Koochiching County and other Minnesota military veterans impacted by COVID-19 may be eligible for financial assistance grants from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, confirmed county Veterans Service Officer Mark Lessard Monday.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that he signed into law $6.2 million in total funding for veterans, which is included in the COVID-19 response package passed by the Legislature.
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, MDVA, began accepting applications Monday from Minnesota veterans who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MDVA will award one-time financial relief grants in the amount of $1,000. Funding is available for both Disaster Relief Grants and Special Needs Grants.
VSO Lessard provided the following about the grants:
Q: Do you believe this money is needed by local veterans at this time?
Lessard: I think there are many individuals and families that are or will be negatively impacted financially by the current crisis. Our veterans are certainly part of that population. I am glad the governor and state have responded in such a proactive and positive manner. Our local office is prepared to assist all the veterans and their spouses to determine if they qualify for this assistance and to help them apply.
Q: Do you expect local veterans and families to apply and receive these grants?
Lessard: Our plan is to reach out to our county veterans through print and radio to make sure they are aware of this assistance. And, of course, our office is open and staffed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., to assist them through this process. We will schedule telephone appointments and use the mail, our document drop box at 407 Third St., e-mail, fax etc. to assist veterans and spouses apply for and receive these grants.
Q: Are veterans still able to attend medical appointments out of town at this time?
Lessard: The VA has canceled many appointments both at the main VA Medical Centers, VAMCs, and at the their Community-Based Outpatient Clinics, however there are many appointments still being scheduled for critical medical services and procedures. That said, our Veterans Transportation Program is still operating and we are getting our vets to those critical appointments. Our volunteer drivers have been wonderful in the way they have responded to the need and the precautions they observe to make these appointments safe and possible.
Q: What else should veterans and their families know?
Lessard: I would reiterate, that our office is closed to walk-in traffic (like all County offices), but we are still conducting telephone appointments, filing and processing Veteran Claims/paperwork and providing our Transportation Program. And, I would like to add, that the Veteran community has responded very well to these restrictions and worked extremely well with us to continue to make things happen.
Eligible applicants must be:
- A veteran or the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran as defined by Minnesota Statute 197.447;
- A Minnesota resident, and;
- Negatively financial impacted by COVID-19.
To apply
- Contact your local county veterans service officer, or MDVA Field Operations representative at FO.MDVA@state.mn.us
- Apply online at MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.
For more information, visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.
Walz, in announcing the grants, said veterans, "those who raised their hand to serve our country - deserve our support during this challenging time. I encourage all veterans who may be struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a grant.”
Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan said the state recognizes that veterans and their families face unique challenges that sometimes last long after their service is done.
“I am thankful for the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs’ quick work in getting this much-needed relief to our veterans and their families," she said.
MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke said he's grateful to Walz and the Minnesota Legislature for their support of Minnesota veterans in the recently enacted Emergency Response package.
“Minnesota Veterans have served our country in many past conflicts, so it is only right that we support them now during this challenging time," he said.