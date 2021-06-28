Incident Summary:
On Sunday, at approximately 9:09 p.m. emergency officials responded to a MN911 call reporting a capsized boat with 4 people in the water on Namakan Lake East of Old Dutch Bay and South of Ziski Island.
One of the involved persons had called 911 from their cellphone to report the incident. The four people in the water were rescued by other boaters in the vicinity. The four people were wearing life jackets. They were transported to the Ash River Visitor Center.
It was learned that the four persons had left the Ash River Visitor Center and were heading to a camp site on Namakan Lake when their boat, which was overloaded with persons and gear, began taking on water and eventually capsized. All four parties were uninjured and released at the scene.
Responding to the emergency was DNR, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, International Falls Ambulance, and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Voyageur National Park Service, Kabetogama Fire/First Responders responded.
This location is approximately 3.5 miles by water from the Ash River Visitors Center, which is about 25 miles south east of International Falls.