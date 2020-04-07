Due to COVID-19 directives and for the health and safety of all, the Backus building starting Monday will be closed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until further notice.
Business and Community Café will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays as the building will remain open on these days.
“We want to do our best to keep staff, tenants and building users safe while continuing to serve the community,” said Ward Merrill, executive director. “We hope this new solution by our executive committee will do both – maintain safety as well as take care of business.” Said Merrill.
Building tenants Northland Counseling, Rainy River Recovery and Servants of Shelter, all deemed essential services, have open office hours with limited staff. If you are in need of their services, please contact their offices at the following phone numbers; Northland Counseling 283-3406, Rainy River Recovery 285-7029, Servants of Shelter 285-2092.
Community Café guests can continue to receive a free meal on Tuesdays and Thursdays by calling 285-7225 before 4:00 pm to reserve a meal. Meal pick up is at the east door #3, St Thomas side, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm.
“Our Café numbers have increased dramatically since the beginning of this health crisis.” Said Merrill. “As a non-profit serving our area, we will do our absolute best to keep this program running.”
Packaging Corporation of America recently contributed $3,500 towards Community Café costs. “We cannot thank PCA enough for assisting at this time of crisis.” Said Hoa Sobczynski, Business Manager. “Our costs have increased 140% since March 13 for take out meals so PCA’s contribution at this time is much appreciated.
Community Café meals went from 45-50 dine-in meals in March, to almost 160 meals being picked up each Café night. Everyone is welcome to partake in meals at no cost, however donations are always graciously accepted.
For more information, please contact Backus Community Center, 900 5th Street, International Falls, (218) 285-7225 or go online at www.backusab.org.