Backus Community Center has cancelled and suspended all non-essential activity based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations about the coronavirus.
“We are very disappointed to cancel things like the Junior Bards play this weekend.” Said Ward Merrill, Backus executive director. “But we prefer to err on the side of caution for the safety and protection of our staff, volunteers, actors and guests.”
Events cancelled include Junior Bards play Pinocchio, Icebox Radio Theatre live show March 27, meeting rentals, open gym and Garrison Keillor April 17. For those who have purchased tickets to Pinocchio or Garrison Keillor, please return your ticket to the office for a full refund.
Community Café will serve meals via pick up only, the dining room will not be open.
“We understand that Community Café plays a vital part in feeding our community, and the only way we feel we can safely do this is by having guests pick up a meal to eat at home.” said Hoa Sobczynski, business manager.
If Community Café guests would like a meal, please call the office at 285-7225 before 4 p.m. the day of the meal to get on the list. Meals can be picked up between 5-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Basketball practices, adult volleyball, walkercise class and open gym have been cancelled for the rest of the spring. AARP Tax Service and 4-H classes have been suspended by their organizations. Rainy River Recovery and Northland Counseling are still operating as normal.
Questions or concerns should be directed to Backus Community Center, 900 5th Street, International Falls, (218) 285-7225 or go online at www.backusab.org.