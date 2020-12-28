Beltrami County Jail is ready to begin scanning for contraband hidden on or inside people as they are booked into jail.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that construction and installation has been completed on its newly acquired Soter RS Security Scanner and staff members are awaiting a variance from the Minnesota Department of Health to begin using the device they call a "lifesaving piece of equipment."
The Sheriff’s Office sought funding for the device when staff reported seeing a significant rise in the jail of contraband that was not being found through traditional searching, said Capt. Calandra Allen, Beltrami County Jail administrator. Jail contraband consists of pills, illicit drugs, lighters, knives, and syringes.
"That trend continued into 2019, but most alarming was the need for the use of Narcan (Naloxone) on 11 offenders that overdosed," she said. In eight of those incidents, the overdoses occurred long after the offenders initial entry.
The Beltrami County Jail had 84 other types of incidents of contraband in 2019 that made were cleared after an initial pat-down and searches.
Allen said the technology used for the device is safe, when it comes to radiation dosage and is measured in sievert units of radiation. The SOTER RS machine can range from low density of 0.05 μSv to high density of 2.0 μSv.
In comparison:
- A one hour commercial flight will vary from 1 to 10 μSv depending on the altitude and position of the sun
- One chest X-ray will give you 10.00 μSv
- Daily natural radiation is .04 μSv
- Eating one banana gives you 0.01 μSv
This system works on the ANSI 43.17 “As Low as Reasonably Achievable” principle. The detection capacity for the SOTER RS system is a full body range, but it can detect something that is 0.001568” thick - or an edge on a piece of paper).
For more information about the SOTER RS scanning system, visit https://www.odsecurity.com