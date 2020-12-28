JOURNAL STAFF REPORT
Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel reports Janelle L. Johnson, 36, Bemidji, remains in custody at the Beltrami County Jail charged with second-degree murder in A Christmas Day shooting of Jesse A. Farris, 48, Johnson's brother-in-law.
The report said Johnson shot Farris at about 11 p.m. Friday, following a confrontation at Farris's Bemidji residence about alleged domestic abuse involving Johnson's sister. Johnson brandished a firearm that her husband Austin Johnson, 36, had brought with him to the residence.
The couple left the residence and about one hour later reported the incident to law enforcement.
Austin Johnson is being held in the Beltrami County Jail under a charge of Aiding an Offender.
The results of a preliminary autopsy completed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
The investigation is on-going and no further information is available.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bemidji Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigative unit and Crime Scene Team.