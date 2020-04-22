Within the last week an inmate of the Beltrami County Jail tested positive for COVID-19, reports Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel.
During the arrest of this individual, a local law enforcement officer did receive what has been termed “A HIGH RISK EXPOSURE” and the law enforcement officer is being quarantined.
Due to procedures put in place at the beginning of the pandemic, the arrested subject was accepted into the Beltrami County jail following strict Minnesota Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Corrections guidelines, and is currently being quarantined.
The inmate was interviewed by MDH officials to ascertain who they may have come in contact within the community prior to their arrest.
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, HIPPA, does not allow any further information to be released about the inmate or the law enforcement officer.