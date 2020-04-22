While many people are off work these days because of the COVID-19 pandemic, nefarious rascals don’t take a day off, warns Lee Swenson, volunteer coordinator, Aging Division of the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission.
Swenson wants people to know that while they will not knock on your front door, they are out there on the phones and in emails.
"I urge you to constantly be aware of what you are doing and whom you are talking with on the other side of the line," he urged volunteers this week. "Please share your vigilance about scams with your family and neighbors, too."
Social Security Inspector General Gail Ennis warns the public about fraudulent letters and phone calls threatening suspension of Social Security benefits due to COVID-19 or coronavirus-related office closures.
"Yes, local Social Security office are closed to the public for walk-in services, however they are available by phone - please know that Social Security employees continue to work from the office or they work remotely."
He urged people to check the website at www.ssa.gov as many of services can be done directly there.
"Social Security will not suspend nor decrease Social Security benefit payments or Supplemental Security Income payments due to the current COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "Any communication – whether received by letter, text, email, or phone call – that says the Social Security Administration will do so is a scam."
For more information, see the IRS webpage at https://www.smpresource.org/News/20200407/340/Social-Security-Warns-of-COVID-19-Scams.aspx