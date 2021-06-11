Memorial Blood Centers are asking for blood donors, as a blood emergency has been announced.
The emergency is due to the long-term effects of lower donation numbers.
“There’s a nationwide shortage,” said Kathy Geist, senior executive director. “We currently have only a 3-day supply of blood to offer to more than 30 local hospitals. The long-term impact of the pandemic has meant we’ve had a year of virtually no high school or college first-time donors, and 41 percent fewer donors between the ages of 17-24.”
In addition to this dramatic drop in blood donors over the past 15 months, there has recently been a surge in blood usage as hospitals perform surgeries and patients seek medical care that was postponed during the pandemic. The increased need and significant decrease in donations have created a chronic gap in blood donations locally and nationally.
“As our region reopens, we are increasing our outreach efforts to raise awareness and encourage those who have not donated since before the pandemic to return to donating blood," Geist said.
Memorial Blood Centers invites all eligible donors to step up and give blood. Donating blood takes less than an hour and costs nothing.
As thanks for the generous gift of blood during this time of need, all presenting donors in June will be entered in daily drawings for Twins tickets.
Staff at the blood center continue to take extra precautions to help prevent person-to-person spread of COVID-19, including continuing to wear face masks.
Interested donors can learn more about these safety precautions, find out if they’re eligible, or schedule an appointment to give at MBC.ORG or by calling 1-888-448-3253.
Memorial Blood Centers has been saving lives since 1948 as an independent nonprofit. MBC relies on the local community to donate blood to help ensure a safe and stable blood supply is available to area hospitals and other partners throughout the country. With operations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, MBC is a division of New York Blood Center Enterprises (NYBCe), serving communities across the country. For more information, call 1-888-GIVE-BLD (1-888-448-3253) or visit MBC.ORG. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.