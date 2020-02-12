The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol continue to have closed highways in northwest Minnesota due to high winds and blowing snow causing whiteout conditions. Other area roads have lifted the no travel advisory. The following continue to remain in effect:
Closed highways:
- Hwy 2 from North Dakota to Crookston
- Hwy 200 from North Dakota to Ada
No travel advised:
- Hwy 1 from North Dakota border to Warren
- Hwy 9 from Crookston to Borup
- Hwy 11 from North Dakota border to Karlstad
- Hwy 75 from Perley to Canadian border
- Hwy 220 from Climax to Alverado
- Hwy 175 from North Dakota border to Hwy 59
- Hwy 220 from Hwy 1 to Hwy 11
Motorists should plan accordingly. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
For tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
