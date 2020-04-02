As emergency response efforts ramp up in Koochiching County, commissioners this week agreed to increase pay of a contracted employee.
The Koochiching County Board agreed to increase county Emergency Management Coordinator Willi Kostiuk’s monthly pay from $2,000 to $5,000, retroactive to March 1, and continuing throughout Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency executive. The action is contingent on county attorney review.
“In the last few weeks, the workload has increased and demanded a lot of (Kostiuk), and he has responded,” said Sheriff Perryn Hedlund.
Hedlund added the costs of his service to the county would likely be recovered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Commissioner Brian McBride said the management committee met and agreed an additional $3,000 is a reasonable amount for the contracted position.
In other business Tuesday, department directors updated the board on operation and staffing adjustments in respective departments in response to closing the courthouse to the public and the governor’s Stay at Home Order.
Several county staff are set up to work from home while others are limiting who is working in the office by alternating days.
Environmental Services Director Matt Gouin said his department is trying to educate the public about bringing larger loads to the transfer station and limiting contact with operators.
“We have three people out at there — two inside the building and a third person out on the road, controlling traffic,” he said, adding springtime kicks in a busier season and the community needs to limit contact with operators and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet.
County Administrator Jenny Herman thanked department directors for how quickly they were able to get people working from home and developing a plan.
“We’re a little ahead of the curve,” she said. “Plans are still fluid... they can change at any time.”