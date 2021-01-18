A Bemidji man whose body was recovered Jan. 11 from Lake Irving was identified Jan. 13 as James W. Wizner, 58.
Wizner's vehicle was found Jan. 10 in the lake, after people reported seeing tire tracks on the lake in an area known to have unstable ice, said a news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.
On Jan. 10, searchers located the vehicle with the assistance of an underwater ROV, or remotely operated vehicle, provided and operated by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety Conservation Enforcement. Divers and personnel continued to search the area for the vehicle's occupant until darkness limited their visibility.
The search resumed Jan. 11, when Wizner's body was located.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office recognized the support and teamwork from the Bemidji Fire Department, Bemidji Police Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Enforcement, Red Lake Department of Public Safety Conservation Enforcement and the volunteer men and women of the Lakes Area Dive Team.