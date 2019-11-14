A bomb threat called into the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia was unfounded, reports the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
The St. Louis County 911 dispatch office received just after noon a call saying a bomb was located inside the courthouse.
At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, the office reported that deputies along with courthouse security evacuated the courthouse and a Duluth Police Department bomb detection dog was used to clear the courthouse.
After an extensive search, no explosive device was located. The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.