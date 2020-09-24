Border closures with Canada and Mexico have been extended, according to Sept. 18 Tweets by United States and Canada officials.
Chad Smith, acting secretary of U.S. Homeland Security, Tweeted:
"We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of #COVID19. Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through October 21."
A Tweet by Canada Border Services Agency also confirmed the extension of an earlier order closing the border to non-essential travel:
"The #CBSA would like to remind travellers that discretionary (non-essential) travel restrictions between U.S. and CA have been extended to October 21st, 2020."
A CBSA media spokesperson confirmed to The Journal the extension is to protect residents of Canada and to ease the potential burden that ill travelers could place on the nation's health care system and frontline workers.
Canada's travel restrictions involves all modes of transportation – land, sea, air and rail. All travel of an optional or discretionary nature, such as tourism and recreation, is prohibited under these measures.
The CBSA spokesperson reported:
Canadian citizens, including those who hold dual citizenship, permanent residents and Registered Indians under the Indian Act, continue to enter Canada by right and are subject to COVID-19 entry screening measures.
As well, as of June 8, specific border measures were changed with regards to foreign nationals who are an immediate family member of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident and are seeking to enter Canada.
All travelers who enter Canada who are not Canadian Citizens or permanent residents must meet the travel exemptions as set out in the Orders in Council (OIC) that the CBSA applies related to COVID-19.
Upon arrival at a Canadian port of entry, travelers must demonstrate to a CBSA border services officer that they meet all of the requirements for entry before being authorized to enter Canada.
Travel for the purposes of tourism, sightseeing, leisure, entertainment or shopping for non-essential goods is considered discretionary. Foreign nationals seeking to enter Canada for a discretionary or optional purpose are not admitted.