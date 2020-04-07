The International Falls City Council agreed to keep two boat landings in the city closed, and the Koochiching County Board closed two more landings this week.
Meeting via teleconference, both governments reiterated the closures are an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The council Monday agreed to extend the closure of the two boat accesses in the city — the Pat Roche Memorial Access, off Highway 11 East, and Shorewood Drive’s Ron Hall Memorial Access, city maintained but state owned.
The county board Tuesday closed the accesses to vehicles at Reedy Flats and Loman Park until further notice. Including these two additional sites would provide consistency with previous board action as both provide short distance access to the Rainy River when the Black River and Bigfork River ice lets out.
The landings were closed to the public after Gov. Tim Walz put in place a stay at home order in an attempt to encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s action followed the closures of accesses along the Rainy River by Koochiching County, Lake of the Woods County and Baudette, and is intended to keep people from congregating while launching boats.
The city accesses were closed by council action at the March 27 meeting, when councilors agreed to review the situation prompting the closure at its next meeting.
Councilors Monday reiterated their sympathy for local anglers who won’t be able to use the landings, when the closures are more about concern that people from outside the area may travel here to use them, adding to the pandemic’s reach.
However, they agreed with Councilor Joe Krause. “It’s exceptionally important to maintain safety of our residents and help prevent spread of COVID-19,” he said.
Councilors agreed to review the situation at each regular council meeting, but Councilor Walt Buller said the accesses may need to remain closed because of the pandemic until May 14, after the May 9 Minnesota walleye season opener.