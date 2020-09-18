With campaign signs being place in local yards, local law officers remind the public that damaging or stealing campaign signs could involve criminal consequences.
IFPD Capt. Mike Kostiuk said a sign stolen from a yard may constitute theft under Minnesota Statute 609.52; a damaged sign may constitute criminal damage to property under state Statute 609.595.
If an individual enters another’s property without permission, it may be considered trespassing under state Statute 609.605, provided the proper notifications are in place, Kostiuk continued.
In the cases of theft and criminal damage to property, charges are elevated in relation to the amount of loss involved, he said.
Koochiching County Sheriff Perry Hedlund, agreed adding the same laws apply to property ownership.
"We treat campaign signs just like any other personal property a homeowner may have," he said "If someone is caught damaging or stealing a campaign sign, they can be charged with criminal damage to property or theft, whichever applies."
Kostiuk urged people to report crimes to local police.
"We would like to remind everyone to call law enforcement if you are the victim of any crime, or need assistance of any kind," he said.
Report local crime by calling the Koochiching County Law Enforcement Center at 218-283-4416, or 911 in an emergency.