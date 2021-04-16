The most recent Canada border closure extension is set to expire Wednesday, but several Canadian news reports say it's doubtful Canada will lift its travel restrictions soon.
The Canada border has been closed to all but essential travelers for more than one year, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
A pinned post from Feb. 20 on the Canada Border Services Agency Facebook referred to the latest extension: Discretionary (non-essential) travel restrictions between Canada and countries other than U.S. have been extended to April 21, 2021.
The post carries a link to the Canada government's travel web page where something new has recently been added: No exceptions for vaccinated travelers.
"At this time, all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must follow entry restrictions, testing or quarantine - including the 3-night hotel stopover," the site said, noting the World Health Organization also recommends that vaccinated travelers shouldn't be exempted from entry and quarantine requirements at this time.
"It has only been a few months since people around the world began to be vaccinated against COVID-19," the website continues. "COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in Canada are highly effective at preventing illness. However, our current understanding of virus transmission following vaccination and the duration of immunity following vaccination is still limited. The Government of Canada is reviewing the scientific evidence as it becomes available. As the science and evidence evolves and our knowledge increases, our policies to keep Canadians safe will change."
Meanwhile, news reports said it's unlikely the border restrictions will be lifted soon, with some surmising it will be next fall before the restrictions allow travelers and visitors into Canada.
In late February, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on "Face the Nation," that Canada will "continue to engage with the White House and with the administration on the best times to start releasing border measures. But, for now, we all need to keep safe, and that means keeping them in place."
Meanwhile, the website says all travelers entering Canada, regardless of citizenship, "must follow testing and quarantine requirements to keep everyone safe," and provides checklists of requirements for flying and driving to Canada.