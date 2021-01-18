Canada Border Services Agency reported that again, Canada has extended discretionary, or non-essential, travel restrictions between the United States and Canada. to Feb. 21.
The restrictions, now until Feb. 21, were put in place in May and have been extended several times.
The Jan. 12 post on the CBSA Facebook page provided the following link for more information https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/services/covid/non-canadians-canadiens-eng.html?fbclid=IwAR3Uy69dZ8sIav55aR4bBX8wOuzRljgsSIvWcVb9MZc9pneaHyC71Fm98Co#er1
The post was met with many questions from people trying to understand the restrictions.
Meanwhile, the website provides the following, as well as information about how to transit through Canada:
When arriving from the United States, if you are a foreign national arriving from the United States, to enter Canada, you must prove to the CBSA that you:
- are travelling for a non-discretionary (essential) purpose or are an immediate family member
- are not presenting signs or symptoms of COVID-19
- have a plan to quarantine for 14 days, unless exempted