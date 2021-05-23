Statement from Senator Klobuchar on Easing of Northwest Angle Travel Restrictions
Klobuchar has repeatedly called for safely easing travel restrictions for Northwest Angle residents
Decision follows Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group Meeting chaired by Klobuchar
The Canadian government Friday announced that residents of the Northwest Angle travelling by car through Canada to the United States will be exempt from pre and post-arrival COVID testing.
U.S. Sen. Amy Senator Klobuchar has been working with U.S. and Canadian authorities to address the unique challenges facing the Northwest Angle due to pandemic-related border closures.
"Since the pandemic began, the Northwest Angle has been effectively cut off, separating Minnesotans from their homes, businesses, and loved ones. I have advocated for a safe easing of travel restrictions, and this announcement is an important step in the right direction. As more vaccines are distributed, we must continue to work to get cross-border travel back to normal,” said Klobuchar in a statement.
This week, Klobuchar sent a letter to Kirsten Hillman, Ambassador of Canada to the U.S., calling for the easing of travel restrictions impacting Northwest Angle residents. Senator Klobuchar also chaired the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group Meeting, leading a comprehensive discussion between 10 United States senators and 14 Canadian parliamentarians on topics of mutual concern. During the meeting, Klobuchar urged action to begin safely easing border restrictions, including those affecting residents and businesses in the Northwest Angle.
Klobuchar has also engaged with U.S. officials on this matter, and in April sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas urging them to work with the Canadian government to explore options to safely ease some border restrictions between the U.S. and Canada.