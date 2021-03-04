Koochiching County followed a state trend that shows an uptick in the number of permits to carry issued in 2020.
Minnesota sheriffs issued more firearms permits in 2020 than in any other year since the state’s Personal Protection Act was enacted. Minnesota sheriffs reported to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that 101,897 permits were applied for and that they issued 96,554 permits in 2020.
Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund told The Journal the county also saw an increase in applications for permits to carry in 2020 over last year, and previous years. In Koochiching County, 336 people applied for permits to carry, compared to 151 in 2019.
Hedlund said prior to 2020, the number of applications remains relatively consistent from year to year,.
Of the 366 applications in 2020, 356 were issued, with 5 pending as of Dec. 31. In 2019, 149 permits were issued from the 151 applications.
Koochiching County had 941 active permits as of 2018, Hedlund reported, and in 2017, there were 893 valid permits.
Statewide, the number of permits issued:
- 2020 - 96,554
- 2019 - 51,404
- 2018 - 66,053
- 2017 - 55, 053
- 2016 - 71,156
- 2015 - 44,696
Top five counties
- Hennepin - 11,346
- Dakota - 7,754
- Anoka - 7,326
- Ramsey - 5,990
- Washington - 5,679
Sheriffs reported there were 103 permits suspended, 36 revoked, 968 voided and 1,191 denied in 2020 across the state.
Crimes committed by permit holders
Minnesota sheriffs reported that individuals with permits committed 3,110 crimes in 2020. This is the highest number since the state’s Personal Protection Act was enacted.
Less than 2 percent were crimes where firearms were used in furtherance of a crime.
More than 51 percent were DWI’s or other traffic offenses.
30 percent were from this “Other” category which includes less serious offenses such as city ordinance violations and DNR hunting, fishing and recreational vehicle violations.
The total number of valid permits in Minnesota is 358,897.
Permit to Carry
Minnesota’s Personal Protection Act was first enacted in 2003. Permits were first eligible for renewal in 2008. Individuals wishing to obtain a Minnesota Permit to Carry must apply for the permit at their local sheriff’s office and provide proof of approved firearms training.
Sheriffs then must follow a statutorily-defined process, checking FBI, BCA and DHS records as well as their own data for any disqualifying information. Individuals denied a permit have the right to appeal the denial.
Minnesota sheriffs are then required under Minnesota law (Minn. Stat. §624.714, subd. 20 (b)) to report their data on gun permit applications, issuances and denials to the BCA. As directed by same statute, the BCA compiles the public information provided by Minnesota sheriffs into its annual report.
The full report is available for viewing on the BCA Website at https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/bca/bca-divisions/administrative/Pages/firearms.aspx.