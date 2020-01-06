Retailers and members of the public accepting $50 bills are asked to ensure the currency they are accepting is not counterfeit.
The following indicators have been observed on the counterfeit money that has been circulated to date:
- The bills are thick paper not polymer;
- The translucent plastic on these bills is actually just tape;
- There are hash marks on the top right corner of the face side of the bill, or the corner may be just cut off;
- In all examples the maple leaf on the left side is not translucent, and is not a hologram.
For information on detecting counterfeit currency, check out https://www.msn.com/en-ca/video/news/counterfeit-money-and-how-to-detect-it/vi-AADKhqS.
For security features on the current $50 bills, check out the Bank of Canada website at https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/bank-note-series/frontiers/.