With the report of a submerged side-by-side and an ice house on Rainy Lake, area officials urge caution.
Jon Peterson, of Montrose, Minn., reported March 25 to the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office that his Ranger side-by-side vehicle and ice house went through the ice near Dr. Mary’s Point on Rainy Lake. He reported both he and his passenger, Craig Allison, of Glencoe, Minn., were able to get out of the water and suffered no injuries. The Ranger and ice house were completely submerged and will be recovered once it is safe to do so.
Sheriff Perryn Hedlund said ice conditions are deteriorating rapidly and any ice travel is not recommended at this point.
“While the Sheriff’s Office does not check ice conditions — by drilling holes — on a regular basis, we are aware that there are bad ice conditions in some commonly traveled areas and anyone who ventures on the ice at this time does so at their own risk,” he said. “We urge people to exercise extreme caution at this time.
Minnesota Conservation Officer Darrin Kittelson reminded people that no ice is safe, and Dr. Mary’s point is a bad ice area anytime of year. He said he was glad everyone got out of the water safely.
“People should use caution more so now as conditions can change from one day to the next: warmer temps, water flow, runoff,” he said. “ATV’s are not as forgiving when traveling on ice as with snowmobiles: TV’s you go down quick, snowmobiles you might have a chance to drive through it, if you don’t stop or let up on throttle.”
Kittelson added that snowmobiles typically are not being used this time of year because the lack snow for track lubrication and cooling engine.