International Falls, MN (56649)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 56F. SW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.