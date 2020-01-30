More than 42,000 pieces of drug paraphernalia with an estimated value of $467,372 was seized Jan. 10 in a rail container destined for Ranier by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
CBP officers at the International Falls Port of Entry targeted a rail container destined to arrive in Ranier, which upon inspection revealed 42,390 pieces of drug paraphernalia,
“While CBP’s number one mission is to prevent terrorism in our homeland, CBP officers also work to keep narcotics and drug paraphernalia out of our communities,” said Pembina Area Port Director Jason Schmelz. “Our officers work tirelessly to secure our border ensuring that illicit items are not entering the country.”
