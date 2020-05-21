As the unofficial start to the boating season along the northern border kicks off, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials remind all pleasure boaters that crossing the U.S.-Canada border is considered non-essential travel and is not permitted at this time.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the administration imposed temporary limits on the travel of individuals from Canada into the United States. At this time, only travel considered essential is allowed. “Essential travel,” includes, but is not limited to:
- U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the United States;
- Individuals traveling for medical purposes (e.g., to receive medical treatment in the United States);
- Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions;
- Individuals traveling to work in the United States (e.g., individuals working in the farming or agriculture industry who must travel between the United States and Mexico in furtherance of such work);
- Individuals traveling for emergency response and public health purposes (e.g., government officials or emergency responders entering the United States to support;
- Federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial government efforts to respond to COVID-19 or other emergencies);
- Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (e.g., truck drivers supporting the movement of cargo between the United States and Mexico);
- Individuals engaged in official government travel or diplomatic travel;
- Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and the spouses and children of members of the U.S. Armed Forces, returning to the United States; and
- Individuals engaged in military-related travel or operations.
The following travel does not fall within the definition of “essential travel” for purposes of this Notification—
- Individuals traveling f or tourism purposes (e.g., sightseeing, recreation, gambling, or attending cultural events).
These restrictions will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 22.