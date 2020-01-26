Counterfeit currency valued at $900,000 was seized Friday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the International Falls Port of Entry.
The counterfeit United States currency was discovered in a commercial rail shipment originating from China.
Due to the vigilance of CBP officers, a rail container was referred for a Customs Exam Station inspection on Dec. 14, 2019, CBP said in a release.
During the examination, CBP discovered 45 cartons of possible counterfeit currency in the form of $1 bills with a total face value of $900,000. The United States Secret Service was contacted and determined the currency to be counterfeit.
“CBP officers strive every day to protect the United States from a variety of threats,” said Jason Schmelz, Pembina area port director. “Those threats don’t always come in the form of terrorists or narcotics, but also in the form of counterfeit currency and other goods that have the potential to harm the economy of the United States. Thanks to the dedication of our officers and our partnership with the Secret Service, we were able to keep this currency from entering into circulation.”
