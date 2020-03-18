The May 7 International Falls Chamber of Commerce annual banquet and awards ceremony, along with other chamber events, has been postponed.
Chamber staff said the organization's executive committee and president have been in discussion to review and plan the chamber’s response to COVID-19. All chamber events, programs and committee meetings are suspended, cancelled or postponed at this time. This includes a Chamber Lunch and Learn, scheduled for April 8; the chamber’s annual banquet and award ceremony on May 7; and Grow Minnesota! meetings. This also includes ambassador, public policy, retail and economic development committee meetings.
"Our decision was not made lightly and a number of items influenced our decisions," chamber staff said in an announcement. "The chamber works with a diverse population, some of which are more vulnerable to COVID-19. The chamber also works with and relies on a variety of partners across the community to host our events. Some of these partners have made similar decisions or have communicated to us that they will soon. Our health care members have confirmed this is the right decision for our community."
Chamber staff is currently updating the calendar noting each event that will be suspended. At this time, an exact date when chamber events and meetings will resume is unavailable.
In addition, the announcement of award winners, including Citizen of the Year, is also delayed.
Still open
While chamber events are suspended at this time, the chamber is open. Members and the community are asked to call or email their questions and limit in-person visits to the office.
"We’re here ready to connect you at this important time to a variety of business and community resources," chamber staff said.
The chamber is currently operating at normal hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Staff wants business owners to be in contact with them on how their business is operating and the chamber will continue to promote open businesses during this time.
The chamber staff is taking precautions with social distancing within the office and practicing best practices related to hand washing/hygiene as well as office sanitation.
Grow Minnesota!
The chamber has temporarily suspended these meetings for the next two weeks and will evaluate if they should be conducted via conference call before in-person meetings resume, as it serves as a good forum to touch base with the business community.
"We plan to get creative during this time," staff said. "Chamber staff is already thinking of ideas for how members can engage with the chamber and area businesses. We are also utilizing this time to focus on internal operational projects."
The chamber is working with its partners to find out more on possible government financial resources for businesses. Staff will send out communication on help for hourly wage earners when specific information becomes available.
"Please know that we are here to support your business and your employees through this as best that we can," staff said."Do not hesitate to reach out to us if there is anything we can do to assist you in the interim. A reminder that one of the best things we can do for our community is continue to support those businesses that are located here, open and providing service. The storm will pass and the sun shall will once again shine on our vibrant community. We look forward to rescheduling our annual banquet and celebrating that day with you."