The International Falls Chamber of Commerce office is closed to the public until further notice.
Chamber staff will be working remotely to continue support for members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In addition to utilizing this down time for internal projects, we are continually looking for ways to support our members through, as well as out, of this pandemic by utilizing various forums and partnerships we have with other chambers and non-profit organizations to help provide resources, support and attention to our business community through this crisis," said chamber President Tricia Heibel. "Please let us know how we may serve you through this...We continue to carry hope for a swift and effective response to help bring us all back to normal with as minimal impact as possible."
During the chamber office closure, Heibel can be reached at tricia@intlfalls.org, on her cell phone at 651-280-5114, or leave a message at the office, 218-283-9400 extension 104.
In addition, chamber staff has added a coronavirus resource page to the website, http://www.ifallschamber.com, to keep members and other community businesses updated with current information.