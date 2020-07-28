The International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is offering free face masks to the businesses in Koochiching County.
The chamber has received a number of free facemasks that it is distributing to members and other area businesses/organizations to assist with compliance to the Governor's Executive Order 20-81 "Requiring Minnesotans to Wear a Face Covering In Certain Settings to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19."
Masks will be available for pick-up at the Chamber Office, 301 2nd Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
The supply is limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.