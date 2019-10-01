The August activities of the International Falls Fire & Rescue and Police departments were reported to the International Falls City Council in September.
Fire Chief Adam Mannausau told the council that in August there were nine fire department call outs requiring full responses. Of those call outs, five were in the city involving a house fire, commercial fire alarm, and three gas leaks. Four rural fire responses in August involved two car fires and two motor vehicle accidents.
The month training involved testing of hoses, he reported.
The Ambulance Service in August had 90 calls via 911, compared to 85 in August, 2018; 46 transfers, compared to 45 at the same time last year.
Police Chief Rich Mastin reported that Officer Anthony Kastens completed field training in August, and officers assisted with the International Falls Bass Championship activities.
Mastin reported the following for August:
- General calls for service - 543, compared to 584 in August 2018.
- Traffic stops - 148, compared to 180 in 2018.
- Citations issued - 19, compared to 33 in 2018.
- Medical assists - 29, compared to 28 in 2018.
- Custodial arrests - 8, compared to 18 in 2018.
- Crime activity reports generated - 94, compared to 137 in 2018.