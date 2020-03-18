Koochiching County and International Falls facilities remain closed to the public until further notice.
In Koochiching County, District Court remains in operation. People attending court should use the south entrance to the courthouse.
Probation offices in the courthouse are also closed, based on recommendations from Arrowhead Regional Corrections.
People who need to contact probation officers should contact the main office at 218-283-1113, or their individual probation officers for further instructions.
Food shelf
The local Food Shelf is open regular hours, but asks that people call the office at 283-8020 when they arrive with their vouchers, to allow staff to meet them outside with their food items, confirmed Kathy LaFrance, director, Koochiching County Public Health & Human Services.
Ruby's Pantry
In attempt to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the April 13 Ruby's Pop-up Pantry distribution is canceled, reports Karina McLellan, Ruby's volunteer coordinator.
"The safety and well being of our guests and volunteers is our top priority," she said. "Be safe and we hope to be back in business in May. Stay tuned...."
International Falls
All International Falls city facilities remain closed to the public. This includes the Municipal Building, also known as City Hall, Fire Stations, Kerry Park Arena, library, Public Works Department buildings, and the Police station/Koochichng County Law Enforcement Center.
City staff will continue to work in all facilities in a limited capacity to provide essential services. Residents are are encouraged to connect with staff through the city's website at www.ci.international-falls.mn.us, by phone, and by e-mail.
If you have business that is time-sensitive and must be conducted in person, call 218-283-9484 to make arrangements.
Call 218-283-7990 for building permit or zoning questions.
City staff will do their best to accommodate requests.
All committee meetings have been cancelled. Council meetings will be conducted as scheduled, but “social distancing” will be observed.
"City officials have been proactively working with local, county, and state partners to help protect the health and wellness of both our community members and employees during this rapidly changing coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak," said a news release.
"As transmission has changed in Minnesota from travel-related to community spread, the city is making these changes to protect public health, while still ensuring it can provide essential services to our community. Your understanding and cooperation is greatly appreciated."
Visit www.ci.international-falls.mn.us to keep informed about the closures.
Visit the following websites to keep informed about the latest information on COVID-19:
Minnesota Department of Health: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
Center for Disease Control: