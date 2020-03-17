In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Koochiching County and International Falls buildings and offices will be closed to the public now and until further notice.
The offices will be staffed, but not open to the public in an effort to protect the public and staff.
The city revealed its plans to close offices to the public temporarily at a special meeting of the International Falls City Council late Monday, following a morning session with local medical representatives and city department leaders.
All city functions will continue with the public doing business via telephone, online and by drop-off payment boxes.
County officials announced the office closures in a news release late Monday, following a meeting with the county’s administrative director, management committee, emergency response team and department directors.
The Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District is also closed to the public.
However, the transfer station will remain open to the public during normal business hours for solid waste disposal.
The courthouse will remain open to the public for District Court cases.
County probation is requesting clients to report by phone on their assigned reporting day and further instruction will be given at that time.
Normal county services and operations will continue to be provided to the community through phone and email.
Jail
Regular visiting hours at the Koochiching County Jail will continue, as those visits do not involve contact and occur through glass, said Jail Administrator Pete Kalar.
Kalar said jail staff are following the precautions established by the Minnesota Department of Health and Department of Corrections.
However he said some people’s jail sentences will be delayed. “At this time, if someone was sentenced in court to report by a certain time or to work release (that) has been suspended until the crises improves. Example: If you where sentence in January to report to jail by March 23 and you haven’t done so. You will have to wait,” he said.
Programs within the jail, including church, Bible study and Alcoholics Anonymous, are postponed until further notice.
“We have no plans to release any inmates at this time, but that could change as the situation changes,” Kalar told The Journal. “If that does happened it would be limited to non-violent sentenced inmates.”
A complete listing of department contacts can be found on the county website at https://www.co.koochiching.mn.us/ or by calling county Administration at 218-283-1107 or the Auditor/Treasurers office at 218-283-1112.