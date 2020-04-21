The International Falls City Council Monday took a number of steps related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including opening access to the two boat landings in the city.
The council on a 3-1-1 vote agreed to open as soon as possible before Friday the Ron Hall Memorial Access on Shorewood Drive and the Pat Roche Memorial Access off Highway 11 east.
Councilor Chelsea Nelson voted no, saying the purpose of closing the accesses was to”flatten the curve” of positive cases of COVID-19, to avoid overwhelming the local hospital and clinic.
“And we are doing that,” she said. “By the time we realize it’s overwhelming, it will be too late.”
She said it’s premature to open the accesses, and wondered if protests about opening the economy at Gov. Tim Walz’s residence had prompted his order Friday opening parks and encouraging people to recreate outside.
Councilor Leon Ditsch abstained from the vote, but indicated agreement with Nelson’s concern. He said his interest lies with providing access to local people come the May 9 Minnesota fishing opener.
The council closed the access April 6 in an effort to keep boaters from congregating while launching what could have been a massive number of boats attempting to fish the early seasons on Rainy River.
Councilor Joe Krause, who said the decision April 6 to close the landings was not easy, told the council Monday he’d spoken to Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Darrin Kittelson about the idea of opening the two city landings.
He voted to open the landings with “ reluctant yes.”
Opening landings, he said, may help anglers distance themselves from one another by spreading them out among the DNR-and Koochiching County-managed accesses.
He reported nine boats had been launched Monday at Kuttes Landing, at The Junction of Highways 11 and 71, to access Rainy River.
And, he noted the catch-and-release sturgeon season there opens Friday and closes May 7, and will likely draw people from outside the area.
“If people fish, we need to spread them out,” he said, adding he’s not enthusiastic for the area to play host to people who will travel here to fish.
Mayor Harley Droba, and Councilor Walt Buller, said they were torn on the issue, with Droba adding the city was put in a tough spot Friday when Walz’s opened parks and encouraged people to recreate in Minnesota’s outdoors, and conflicting messages also from the federal level.
The city’s parks, with playgrounds, were also opened with that same order. “We are getting a conflicting message from the Governor’s Office: Go and and do recreation six-feet apart,” and “it says go fishing, but go fishing in your own neighborhood.”
He said once open, the city has no control who and from where are using the landings, and wondered how children playing, and boaters putting in at landings would social distance.
“We need to stress we still need people to do right thing: wear a mask in public, keep a six feet distance,” he said. “This is not something we want to draw people. This is for families to use landings.”
However, he said he the city’s job it to protect the public. “We believe we are helping (do that) in some ways to have people be able to spread across the river and lake with those accesses,” he said.
The council reminds boaters that camping and overnight parking is not allowed at the city landings.
Koochiching County Board
The Koochiching County Board Tuesday unanimously agreed to open county parks with accesses to Rainy River, beginning Friday. The action includes: Upper Sault, Nelson Park, Frontier Landing and Vidas Landing.
The board’s decision didn’t come without discussion stressing the need for people to follow orders of social distancing and staying close to home.
Walz’s order allows Minnesotans to engage in a range of activities, including golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, and hiking, as long as they follow new outdoor recreation guidelines. These guidelines include maintaining 6-foot social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, and staying close to home.
“People need to adhere to the governor’s orders,” said Commissioner Brian McBride. “If they do that, we can open, have fun and start enjoying Minnesota again.”
The board on March 24, closed its four parks with accesses to Rainy River, prior to the start of the spring walleye season. Commissioners expressed concern the upcoming sturgeon season would attract people from out of the area, but agreed pressure needed to be relieved on accesses that are open.
“If we follow state guidelines, they should be open,” said Commissioner Wade Pavleck. “If (anglers) follow guidelines, it’s very doable. If we have a big rush up here, we’re going to have to look at this again.”
Board Chairperson Kevin Adee read an email from Jeff Nelson, who lives in the Twin Cities, which said while he enjoys sturgeon fishing he would forgo one year for safety reasons. Nelson wrote his wife works in a Twin Cities hospital and he recognized it would not be responsible for him, as a potential carrier of COVID-19, to travel to northern Minnesota.
“He’s got the right mindset,” Adee said.
Kittelson added the guidelines also apply to local anglers, too.
“It doesn’t do any good to have 40-50 people from the community at one boat ramp,” he said. “The local community also needs to adhere to social distancing guidelines.”