An International Falls city employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the Fourth of July weekend, the city administrator reported Monday.
City Administrator Ken Anderson said the employee became symptomatic, sought medical attention, was tested and found positive. He said the council was notified via email over the holiday weekend.
Anderson said the employee is following the medical advice to quarantine for the next 10 days.
City staff are emphasizing cleaning protocols, and sanitizing facilities and equipment, Anderson said.
As some states experience an uptick in cases, state and national health experts are encouraging the use of face masks when indoors and unable to social distance at least six feet, Anderson said.
"It's a good practice and we want to try to emphasize that," he said.