The Community Cafe at Backus Community Center will continue to serve the community through pick-up meals only. The dining room is not open.
“We understand that Community Café plays a vital part in feeding our community, and the only way we feel we can safely do this is by having guests pick up a meal to eat at home.” said Hoa Sobczynski, Backus Community Center business manager.
If Community Café guests would like a meal, call the office at 285-7225 before 4 p.m. the day of the meal to get on the list. Meals can be picked up between 5-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.