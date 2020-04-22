Community members formed a line outside Backus Community Center last week, standing a safe distance apart, waiting for a meal they've come to count on.
Lois Lundin, Backus events coordinator, carried out meals for the organization's Community Cafe effort, calling people by name and wishing them well.
In a time of panic because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effort, which serves warm meals at no cost, offered what appeared to be the sense of a normal routine.
“Community Cafe serves so many needs for different people,” Lundin said. “During this time, we recognize the value of this service and what it means for families.”
When Gov. Tim Walz in March made an executive order that didn't allow for a dine-in option at restaurants, Backus' leadership group considered if Community Cafe would continued to be offered during the closure.
“We all agreed we could make a carry-out service work,” Lundin said of the effort that runs on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Soon, decisions were made on what the carry-out option would look like and who would be involved. The group looked at ways to keep people socially distant in line and what the structure would be.
“We it seemed doable, we put (the effort) into motion right away,” Lundin said.
The response was almost immediate.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Cafe served an average of about 50 meals per night. On March 17, after restrictions began, there were 70 meals sent out the door. Now, numbers can easily surpass 100 meals per night with the highest reaching 168 meals.
“We did expect some increase, but not as much as we've seen,” Lundin said.
Ward Merrill, Backus Community Center executive director, agreed.
“Although we knew it would meet a real need in the community, we never envisioned it would become this important or serve such an urgent purpose,” he said.
In addition, community donors have stepped up.
“We’ve had some generous donations to keep the program going,” Merrill said.
Call ahead
To allow staff time to prepare and minimize waste, Lundin said people are encouraged to call ahead with how many meals they will need on Community Cafe nights. Serving takes place between 5:30-6 p.m., and people can call 218-285-7225 until up to 4 p.m. on Tuesday or Thursday to be on the list.
“Calling in is not mandatory,” Lundin said. “We're prepared for extra, it's just nice to have a rough estimate.”
The events coordinator said it's been refreshing to see new participants take advantage of Community Cafe. She is hopeful when it is safe to dine in the Backus dining room, the same people will return.
“We encourage people to come for the socialization part,” she said. “We're inviting our new and returning participants to join us in the dining room whenever that time comes.”