The 2021 construction season has kicked off with the description of projects by Minnesota Department of Transportation District 1, the boundary of which begins west of International Falls.
The 2021 program includes 28 new and carryover projects across northeastern Minnesota including 112 miles of pavement resurfacing, three bridge replacement projects and many other projects.
More than 200 construction projects that will help maintain Minnesota’s roads and bridges, improve safety and support thousands of construction jobs across the state will be worked on this year, MnDOT announced in a news release.
In addition, crews will make safety and infrastructure improvements to 51 multimodal projects, which are airport, port, transit and railroad projects that are outside of the state road construction program.
“Safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable transportation is vital to the quality of life and economic success of our state,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “Although Minnesota’s transportation needs greatly outnumber available resources, this year’s construction program demonstrates MnDOT’s commitment to making smart investments in our system to better serve all people.”
Minnesotans can find an interactive map and full 2021 project list at mndot.gov/construction. Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, traffic impacts, maps, benefits and costs.
Highlights of this year’s program in District 1 include:
- Beginning significant work on the Twin Ports Interchange in Duluth. This multi-year project will enhance safety by eliminating blind merges and left exits, replacing aging infrastructure and improving freight mobility.
- 112 miles of pavement resurfacing and reconstruction
- Urban reconstruction projects in Biwabik, Gilbert, Grand Marais and International Falls
“Our crews work tirelessly to keep our transportation safe for all people, and we appreciate Minnesotans’ patience and understanding,” Anderson Kelliher said. “Remember, we’re all in the work zone together. Watch out for work zones, travel at the posted speed limit, put your phone away and avoid distractions while driving.”
Motorists can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by connecting to MnDOT via social media, as well as by signing up to receive email updates at www.mndot.gov.
Safety
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
- Find up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
- Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)
- Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
- Avoid making lane changes within work zones
2021 District 1 Construction Highlights
- Hwy 2 in Itasca County: Repave highway from .4 miles east of Prairie River to 1.97 miles east of Hwy 65
- Project maps and details: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy2-reclaim/index.html
- Hwy 53 near Pike Lake in St. Louis County: Resurface southbound lanes between Midway Rd and Independence
- Project map and details: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy53-pike-lake/index.html
- Hwy 61 in Grand Portage: Resurface highway, intersection safety improvements, and bridge reconstruction in Grand Portage
- Project map and details: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy61grandportage/index.html
- Hwy 61 in Grand Marais: Urban work including reconstruction of highway, pedestrian and ADA improvements, and culvert work in Grand Marais
- Project map and details: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-61-grand- marais/index.html
- Hwy 61 in Lake County: Resurface highway between Knife River and Scenic Highway and intersection improvement at Hwy 61 and County Rd 9
- Project map and details: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy61-twoharbors/index.html