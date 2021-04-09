Hwy 53 Rehabilitation Project
Buy Now

Hwy 53 Rehabilitation Project and Stages for 2020 and 2021.

 Minnesota Department of Transportation

The 2021 construction season has kicked off with the description of projects by Minnesota Department of Transportation District 1, the boundary of which begins west of International Falls. 

The 2021 program includes 28 new and carryover projects across northeastern Minnesota including 112 miles of pavement resurfacing, three bridge replacement projects and many other projects.

More than 200 construction projects that will help maintain Minnesota’s roads and bridges, improve safety and support thousands of construction jobs across the state will be worked on this year, MnDOT announced in a news release.

In addition, crews will make safety and infrastructure improvements to 51 multimodal projects, which are airport, port, transit and railroad projects that are outside of the state road construction program.

“Safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable transportation is vital to the quality of life and economic success of our state,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “Although Minnesota’s transportation needs greatly outnumber available resources, this year’s construction program demonstrates MnDOT’s commitment to making smart investments in our system to better serve all people.” 

Minnesotans can find an interactive map and full 2021 project list at mndot.gov/construction. Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, traffic impacts, maps, benefits and costs.

Highlights of this year’s program in District 1 include:

  • Beginning significant work on the Twin Ports Interchange in Duluth. This multi-year project will enhance safety by eliminating blind merges and left exits, replacing aging infrastructure and improving freight mobility.
  • 112 miles of pavement resurfacing and reconstruction
  • Urban reconstruction projects in Biwabik, Gilbert, Grand Marais and International Falls

“Our crews work tirelessly to keep our transportation safe for all people, and we appreciate Minnesotans’ patience and understanding,” Anderson Kelliher said. “Remember, we’re all in the work zone together. Watch out for work zones, travel at the posted speed limit, put your phone away and avoid distractions while driving.”

Motorists can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by connecting to MnDOT via social media, as well as by signing up to receive email updates at www.mndot.gov.

Safety

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to: 

  • Find up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store
  • Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
  • Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)
  • Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
  • Avoid making lane changes within work zones

2021 District 1 Construction Highlights

Tags

Highway 53

Project work will resume in May 2021.

The pavement rehabilitation and streetscape enhancement project began summer 2020 in International Falls. The purpose of the project is to address the aging Hwy 53 infrastructure in International Falls.

When completed, the project will result in a smoother pavement surface, an improved drainage/storm sewer system, improved ADA compliant pedestrian accessibility, a multi-use trail, new state-of-the-art signal systems, an LED lighting system and other streetscape features.

Summary of work

  • Reconstruct and rehabilitate Hwy 53 in International Falls
  • Accessibility, drainage, safety and visual quality improvements

Schedule

  • Concepts and public input 2017 to 2018
  • Bid letting in May 2020
  • Construction July-Oct 2020 and May-Oct 2021
  • Landscaping 2022

Location: On Hwy 53 from Crescent Drive to 4th Street and on Hwy 11 from the east junction of Hwy 71 to the east junction of Hwy 53 in International Falls

Benefits: Smoother pavement surface, improved pedestrian accessibility, safety and streetscape

Est. Cost: $17.3 million

Project map and details: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls/index.html