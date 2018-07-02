Counterfeit dolls valued at more than $600,000 destined by rail car for Ranier were seized in June by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
CBP Office of Field Operations officers in May targeted the rail car containing 60,180 mermaid and fashion dolls found to be in violation of regulations on intellectual property rights, or IPR.
Examination of the dolls revealed copyright protected markings. The counterfeit merchandise has an aggregate manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $601,198.
CBP is focused on identifying and intercepting counterfeit merchandise and products, International Falls Port Director Anthony Jackson said in a news release.
"The enforcement of trade laws at U.S. ports of entry remains a high priority for us,” he said. “Counterfeiting adversely affects the ability of lawful copyright holders to profit from their original ideas. Counterfeiting also harms consumers because manufacturers of forged products have little motivation to use safe, high-quality materials in their products.”
Stopping the flow of illicit goods is a priority trade issue for CBP, said the release. The importation of counterfeit merchandise can damage the U.S. economy and threaten the health and safety of the American people.
For more information on CBP’s IPR priority trade issue visit the CBP website and look for Trade and IPR.
"With the growth of foreign trade, unscrupulous companies have profited billions of dollars from the sale of counterfeit and pirated goods," said the release. To combat the illicit trade of merchandise violating laws relating to IPR, trademark and copyright holders may register with CBP through an online system. Such registration assists CBP officers and import specialists in identifying merchandise that violate U.S. law.
CBP’s IPR enforcement strategy is multi-layered and includes seizing illegal merchandise at our borders, pushing the border "outward" through audits of suspect importers, cooperating with our international trading partners, and collaborating with industry and governmental agencies to enhance these efforts, the agency said in the release.