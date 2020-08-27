Counterfeit drills in a rail car destined for Ranier were seized Aug. 14 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, who targeted the container.
The 3,000 single-speed drills had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $113,970 if the goods had been genuine
“CBP is focused on identifying and intercepting counterfeit merchandise and products. The enforcement of trade laws at U.S. ports of entry remains a high priority for us,” Anthony Jackson, International Falls port director, said in a news release. “Counterfeiting adversely affects the ability of lawful copyright holders to profit from their original ideas. Counterfeiting also harms consumers because manufacturers of forged products have little motivation to use safe, high-quality materials in their products.”
Stopping the flow of illicit goods is a priority trade issue for CBP. The importation of counterfeit merchandise can damage the U.S. economy and threaten the health and safety of the American people. For more information on CBP’s IPR priority trade issue visit its website.
