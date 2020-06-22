An international shipment containing more than $460,000 of counterfeit tablets was intercepted and seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the International Falls port of entry.
The shipment originated in China and was destined for Ohio, said a CBP report.
The seizure marks the 12th seizure by CBP officers at International Falls containing counterfeit goods. The total estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of the 2020 seized goods, had they been genuine, would be over $4.8 million.
Meanwhile, CBP Officers targeted the rail container containing the counterfeit tablets, after reviewing information in the shipping documents. When the officers examined the container, they discovered 1,152 counterfeit touchscreen tablets.
CBP officers contacted CBP’s Electronics Center of Excellence and Expertise’s import specialists to determine their authenticity. After careful examination and coordination with the trademark owners, import specialists determined on June 12 that the product were counterfeit.
“CBP is focused on identifying and intercepting counterfeit merchandise and products. The enforcement of trade laws at U.S. ports of entry remains a high priority for us,” said Anthony Jackson, International Falls port director. “Counterfeiting adversely affects the ability of lawful copyright holders to profit from their original ideas. Counterfeiting also harms consumers because manufacturers of forged products have little motivation to use safe, high-quality materials in their products.”