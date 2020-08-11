A Koochiching County public health official Tuesday said more information on local COVID-19 cases is expected from the Minnesota Department of Health.
But when the requested information is available is still unknown.
As of Tuesday, there have been 79 positive cases of COVID-19 in Koochiching County since April 1. That cumulative number doesn’t break down the number of people no longer needing isolation, and Public Health Director Kathy LaFrance said that information is often requested.
“That is something people want to know,” she said. “They want to know how many active cases are still in our county.”
LaFrance said MDH officials indicated the number of people no longer needing isolation would be provided to the county last week, however, that has yet to happen.
Koochiching County Public Health Supervisor Derek Foss has reached out to MDH, but has yet to hear back. LaFrance said her office will continue to advocate for that information.
“We hope to get those numbers very soon,” she said, adding if the number of active cases are low, the virus still needs to be taken seriously. “(COVID-19) is quite prevalent in our county.”
In addition, LaFrance said she also is frequently asked if there are duplicate cases included in the county’s overall count. If a person tests positive more than once, they are only counted once. There have been 79 unique cases since April 1.
LaFrance encouraged people to get information about COVID-19 from the Minnesota Department of Health website, https://www.health.state.mn.us/ While she said she understands there is a lot of information to sort through, it can help answer questions.
“It can be time consuming, but it is the best information we have for our state,” she said of navigating through the website.