Koochiching County residents eligible in the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine roll out may sign up for a Friday clinic.
Pre-registration at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/0126055290 is required, said Derek Foss, Public Health supervisor, Koochiching County Public Health and Human Services.
Friday's clinic, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Forestland Annex, 1000 5th Street, International Falls, will end when 100 people are signed up for the 100 available doses, he said.
"As we receive more vaccine, we will share registration information for additional clinics in the future," Foss said. The insurance section of the registration is optional, as no one will be charged for vaccine.
The phases include many different groups and are very large, such as workers in food production, food retail, food service, manufacturing, postal service, and several others as well as people with underlying medical conditions.
The complete phase guidance for the vaccine phases, including the current phase, 1b tier 2 and tier 3, can be found at: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/phase1b1c2.pdf
After Friday, residents should preregister at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/0126055290 when the next clinic is scheduled, to make an appointment for a vaccine.
"Through this link, you can register for a clinic and select an appointment time," he said. "We will only be putting clinics on when we have vaccine in hand to avoid any need for rescheduling or canceling appointments."
Public health has discontinued taking names for the vaccine, because of the large number of people now eligible for it.