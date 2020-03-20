The Koochiching County Transfer Station is adjusting the hours it is open to the public.
The station will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The change is effective Monday until further notice. Canister sites schedules will remain unchanged at this time.
The Koochiching County Environmental Services Department encourages the public to deliver full loads of waste to reduce the amount of contact between operators and the public.
Questions can be directed to 218-283-1157.