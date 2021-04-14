A recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Koochiching County may be curtailed as more people are vaccinated, said a county health official Wednesday.
From April 8 to April 13 Minnesota Department of Health reported 29 new positive cases in Koochiching County; from April 1 to April 8, the department reported an additional 40 new cases in the county.
Derek Foss, Koochiching County Public Health supervisor, acknowledged the local rise in positive cases.
"A spike in cases is always concerning, more cases can lead to more hospitalizations," he said.
But Koochiching County is not unique in the situation. Many areas of Minnesota and other states in the Midwest are seeing a similar rise in positive cases.
The rise in cases is likely a result of "COVID-fatigue," in which people let their guard down about social distancing and masking, he said.
"We have all been dealing with this pandemic for over a year now and people are tired and want to return to normal," he said. "One difference between this case increase and the one we experienced this fall is the fact we have a tool at our disposal that will help curtail this: vaccination."
Foss shared some statistics that indicate people in Koochiching County are getting vaccinated against the virus.
More than 77 percent of people 65 and older in Koochiching County have been vaccinated, he reported, and 46 percent of all age-eligible people in the county have been vaccinated "with more vaccines going into arms every week.
"The best thing people can do to slow this surge is to continue to practice CDC - cover, distance, clean - and get vaccinated," he said. "There is a light at the end of the tunnel with this pandemic, we just need to stay the course for a while longer and we will get there."