Early this afternoon, St. Louis County 911 dispatch received a call of an alleged bomb in the courthouse in Virginia.
All staff and visitors in the building were immediately evacuated. No suspicious item has been located, but out of an abundance of caution, the building remains closed at this time, said a news release issued at 1:45 p.m.
Law enforcement is working to secure the building and proximate area, and is aggressively taking steps to verify and address the alleged threat.
As additional information becomes available, updates will be shared by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.